Lawton, Muskegon Catholic Central set for division 7 showdown

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Lawton (11-0) will travel to take on Muskegon Catholic Central (10-1) Friday night in a division seven regional final in a game that has been moved to Muskegon High School's Hackely Stadium because of field conditions.

The Blue Devils have enjoyed a magical season where they have set a new school record for wins in a season and last week won the program's first district championship.

"They had never won a district title, they had won a lot of football games over the years so for me to be able to sit back and watch it meant a lot to for me," 3rd year Lawton head coach Wade Waldrup said. "I know it meant a lot for the boys, the community has really embraced them and for them to then share with the community, that meant a lot."

"It was crazy," senior quarterback Landon Motter said about winning the district title. "As a program we never had any kind of experience like that and to be the first people to do it felt great."

The Blue Devils are being led by a senior class that has been playing football together for a long time.

"I feel like we are just such a tight knight group and we just trust each other everywhere," senior guard, linebacker and punter Drew Stephayn said. "Jake (Rueff) trusts that we are going to make a block, we trust Jake to cut off of us so we are just a unit as an o-line, even the sophomores and juniors they have all just stepped in with us too."

"We have been really connected all through youth, rocket and we knew this was going to be a big year for us," senior tight end and defensive end Chase Mitchell said. "Our offensive line and we have Jake Reuff so it is all just coming together."

Rueff has rushed for 44 touchdowns so far this season which puts him third on the state's all-time single season list.

Muskegon Catholic Central comes in winners of nine straight games, including beating a pair of very good teams in close games in week's eight and nine, Centreville and Oakridge.

"Oakridge, down by two scores, fourth quarter we go down score twice, hold them on defense, block a field goal. That says a lot about you if you are still willing to fight when you are down by a lot," Crusaders senior left tackle, defensive end and kicker Jaden Johnson said. "I think that is really important going into the playoffs you got to play us for four quarters, if you don't you're probably not going to win, that is just how we are."

In both wins, MCC scored late to earn the victory.

"It really boosts our morale," senior running back and safety Dane Rutz said. "We don't let it get to our heads but we just know that we can stick with teams even if they are divisions ahead of us, bigger, faster because we are going to play all four quarters and we are going to come through in the end."

It has propelled MCC to a pair of blowout wins in the first two playoff games.

"You get in a close game it is kind of good to know, I think the kids have a lot of confidence they can win those close games now," 9th year Muskegon Catholic Central head coach Steve Czerwon said. "And we did it by throwing the ball down field which is really a testament to how the team's improved in that aspect as well."

Kickoff on Friday night is scheduled for 7 p.m..

