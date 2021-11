BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Lakewood volleyball team lost to North Branch 3-1 in a division two volleyball state semifinal on Friday at Kellogg Arena.

The Vikings were led by Maradith O'Gorman with 27 kills, Abby Pickard had 38 assists.

Lakewood finishes the season 41-13 and made it to Battle Creek for the sixth straight season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter