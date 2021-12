GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With the game tied at 22 after three quarters, Kent City outscored Grand Rapids Christian 11-5 in the final eight minutes to win the Gold Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament, 33-27.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter