MUSKEGON, Mich. — Madelyn Geers scored 18 points and Lexie Bowers added 14 as Kent City opened the season with a 41-31 win at Muskegon.

"I think for our first game we played well," 1st year head coach Aleah Holcolmb said. "It is exciting to win against a big school like Muskegon. It was rough there for a minute but we finished."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter