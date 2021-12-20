Kent City come alive in 2nd half to beat FHE in Cornerstone Holiday Tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent City used a 21-2 second half run to beat Forest Hills Eastern 59-49 in the first semifinal of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament Gold Division on Monday.

The Eagles played without injured senior Emmalyn Geers, but sophomore Madelyn Geers scored 12 of her 21 points after halftime.

"In the first half we struggled a little bit with defense so we talked about that at halftime," Madelyn Geers said. "Then we pulled that together with our help side and that gave us a lead and distance to score."

Junior Lexie Bowers led Kent City with 24 points.

"Not having one of our starting five players it really makes a difference with the matchups," first-year Eagles head coach Aleah Holcomb said. "The girls took a little while to adjust but then in the fourth we started making the adjustments and making our shots that we normally make."

Kent City will take on Grand Rapids Christian in the Gold Division championship game on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m..

