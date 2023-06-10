Kalamazoo Christian cruises to regional championship over Our Lady of the Lakes

PORTAGE, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Christian girls soccer team beat Our Lady of the Lake Catholic 7-0 on Friday at Portage Northern to win a division four regional championship.

Kalamazoo Christian 7, Our Lady of the Lakes 0

Comets senior Taylor Leonard scored the game's first goal which also was her 100th career goal.

"Oh it's super exciting," Leonard said of the win. "We want to go all the way, so it was another game we had to win. Two more, we're super determined to make it all the way to states and win this year."

Leonard would add another and sophomore Jordyn Bonnema had a hat trick.

"The girls came out and executed the plan that we had in place," Kalamazoo Christian head coach Jay Allen said. "We were able to score early which I think put Lady of the Lakes on their heels and then we just continued to just keep pressuring and playing our game."

The Comets will play North Muskegon in the state semifinals next Wednesday at Cedar Springs High School.

