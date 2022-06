Kalamazoo Christian 1, North Muskegon 0

Taylor Leonard scored the game's only goal in the first half as Kalamazoo Christian beat North Muskegon in a division four state semifinal game Tuesday at Comstock Park.

The Comets (19-5) advance to play Royal Oak Shrine in Friday state championship game at 1 p.m. at Michigan State University.

