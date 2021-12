GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kalamazoo Central rallied from a double digit second half deficit to get within two late but fell to East Lansing 48-45 in The Showcase at Cornerstone on Saturday.

Hutch Ward led the Maroon Giants with 14 points, Scott Hughes added 11.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter