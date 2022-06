Justin Zimmer youth football camp

Former Ferris State and Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Justin Zimmer will hold his 2nd annual youth football camp on Saturday June 25th at Greenville High School's Legacy Field.

Registration for the camp is open until the day of the camp and can be done here or by calling (616) 754-9163.

