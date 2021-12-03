Watch
Josh Lucas named Lions coach of the year

The Hudsonville grad led Chelsea to the division 4 state championship
FOX 17
Josh Lucas before the division 4 state championship game at Ford Field
Posted at 5:24 PM, Dec 03, 2021
DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have named 2006 Hudsonville High School graduate Josh Lucas as their high school football coach of the year.

Lucas led Chelsea High School to an undefeated season and the division four state championship with a 55-52 win over Unity Christian last week at Ford Field.

Lucas is 46-6 in four seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs with two appearances in the division four state championship game at Ford Field.

