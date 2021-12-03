Josh Lucas named Lions coach of the year

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Lions have named 2006 Hudsonville High School graduate Josh Lucas as their high school football coach of the year.

Lucas led Chelsea High School to an undefeated season and the division four state championship with a 55-52 win over Unity Christian last week at Ford Field.

Lucas is 46-6 in four seasons as head coach of the Bulldogs with two appearances in the division four state championship game at Ford Field.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter