Jorden Brooks shoots Grand Rapids Catholic Central past South Christian

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — With senior Jack Karasinski out with an ankle injury, Grand Rapids Catholic Central needed somebody to step up Tuesday in their OK Gold game at South Christian.

Senior Jorden Brooks did just that connecting on 9 threes, 8 in the first half scoring a game-high 31 points as CC won 72-53.

"Last game I wasn't hitting at Flint Beecher," Brooks said. "I want to thank my teammates for screening for me, getting me open on all those threes, it wouldn't have happened if it wasn't for them."

The Cougars led 47-25 at the break behind 26 first half points from Brooks.

"I just loved his reaction tonight," CC head coach T.J. Meerman said. "His reaction when we got in the locker room was all about team, nice job screening for me, getting me the ball and then he put on a shooting performance that I don't think the state of Michigan has seen in a long time."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

