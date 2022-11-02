Jolman twins lead Fruitport to great heights with leadership over ego

FRUITPORT, Mich. — Who is a better dresser?

“Me,” Fruitport senior running back Paschal said when having to decide between himself and twin brother Collin. “For sure, even on the field I got better drip than he does.”

Who is better looking?

“Me,” Colin, the Trojans quarterback, said.

They are fraternal, not identical twins, but very competitive with each other.

“I got to better at every statistical, I got to be better at my position than he is at his,” Paschal said. “Basketball, I got to get more rebounds, score more points.”

Who’s faster?

“Me,” said Paschal.

How close is it?

“Not close at all,” Paschal added.

“Him by a little bit,” Colin admitted. “He ran a 4.4 (40-yard dash) at Wayne, I ran a 4.5.”

Believe it or not, they have backed off their need to be better than the other for their senior season.

“Before this year I would say we were a little more competitive than we needed to be,” Paschal admitted. “We were very on edge with each other. This year is our last year (in high school) so I feel like we’ve came to a point in our life where we needed to drop that and set that stuff aside.”

“Being in a position as leaders on this football team brought us closer and flushed out everything else that we were having beef about,” Colin said. “It wasn’t really beef, but just what we were at each other about. We definitely became closer after this year.”

Paschal has ran for two thousand yards this season and 24 touchdowns while catching another five scores.

Colin has thrown for over 1300 yards and ran for another 800 with 31 total touchdowns.

“We talked about it all summer about how we are going to lead, positive leaders, they’ve taken it upon themselves,” Fruitport head coach Nate Smith said. “We’ve had a ton of leadership on this team, and I think that has really been the big change that we’ve had. Setting their ego aside and saying listen we are going to put the team first and our actions and our words and everything is going to support that and they have been at the forefront of doing that.”

At 8-2, Fruitport has equaled its best season in 10 years.

During its six game winning streak, which included wins over Coopersville and West Catholic, the team has really came into its own.

“I feel like a lot of the guys, they finally see what we are capable of,” Paschal said. “They came to a realization that this could be something good, great that hasn’t been done in awhile.”

The Trojans head up to Whitehall to face the unbeaten Vikings on Friday at 7 p.m..

