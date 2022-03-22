Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

Jack Karasinski has led Grand Rapids Catholic Central to new heights

The Cougars have won 83 games during his 4-year varsity career
Jack Karasinski
FOX 17
Jack Karasinski
Jack Karasinski
Posted at 11:02 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 23:02:23-04
Karasinski leads CC to new heights

Jack Karasinksi has done a ton of winning in his four years as a varsity player at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Cougars are 83-7 over the course of his time on the varsity that includes a 36-0 home record.

"I don't know, it's an honor to not lose a home game for this community and kind of speaks on what TJ (Meerman), the last four years, has done here," Karasinksi said. "His teams, his chemistry. You can see the record so I'm just blessed to be a part of the program."

Karasinki helped lead CC to the division two state championship last season, and the Cougars currently sent three wins from claiming back-to-back titles.

"How I describe Jack is just a winner," Catholic Central head coach T.J. Meerman said. "Our last couple games he's been posting up and he's led us in assists in a couple games, he's led us in rebounds in a couple games, when he needs to score he scores and he doesn't complain about being asked to do everything as a player. He's a complete player because of it."

Grand Rapids Catholic Central will take on Benton Harbor Tuesday in a division two state quarterfinal at Calvin University.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot