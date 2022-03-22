Jack Karasinski has led Grand Rapids Catholic Central to new heights

Karasinski leads CC to new heights

Jack Karasinksi has done a ton of winning in his four years as a varsity player at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Cougars are 83-7 over the course of his time on the varsity that includes a 36-0 home record.

"I don't know, it's an honor to not lose a home game for this community and kind of speaks on what TJ (Meerman), the last four years, has done here," Karasinksi said. "His teams, his chemistry. You can see the record so I'm just blessed to be a part of the program."

Karasinki helped lead CC to the division two state championship last season, and the Cougars currently sent three wins from claiming back-to-back titles.

"How I describe Jack is just a winner," Catholic Central head coach T.J. Meerman said. "Our last couple games he's been posting up and he's led us in assists in a couple games, he's led us in rebounds in a couple games, when he needs to score he scores and he doesn't complain about being asked to do everything as a player. He's a complete player because of it."

Grand Rapids Catholic Central will take on Benton Harbor Tuesday in a division two state quarterfinal at Calvin University.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

