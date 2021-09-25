Hunter Schichtel helps lead Byron Center by Northview

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hunter Schichtel helped lead Byron Center in Friday night's 45-29 win over Northview in the OK White.

Schichtel would score just before half to extend the lead to 17-7 at the break.

Kinji Black would score to cut Northview's deficit to 24-22 midway through the third quarter.

A 33-yard touchdown run from Schichtel would help extend the Byron Center lead in the fourth quarter as the team improves to 5-0 on the season.

