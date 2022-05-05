Watch
Huffman leads Mona Shores to game one win over Reeths-Puffer

The Sailors swept a doubleheader with the Rockets
Posted at 9:32 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 21:32:41-04

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores junior Jaxon Huffman was outstanding for the the Sailors in their 6-1 win over visiting Reeths-Puffer in game one of their doubleheader on Wednesday.

The right-handed pitcher tossed a complete game allowing just one unearned run while striking out 13.

At the plate, Huffman was 3-3 with a three-run homer in the fourth inning to extend his team's lead to 4-0.

Javanni Johnson got the scoring starting in the second with and RBI double, Landen Thalman added a two-run single in the sixth.

The Rockets lone run came on a fielder choice ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Kadan Edwards in the sixth inning.

Mona Shores went on to win game two 12-0 in five innings.

The Sailors (11-0, 16-2) now lead Reeths-Puffer by three games in the OK Green standings.

The teams are scheduled to meet for one more game Thursday on the Rockets home field.

