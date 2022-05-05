Huffman leads Mona Shores to game one win over Reeths-Puffer

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Mona Shores junior Jaxon Huffman was outstanding for the the Sailors in their 6-1 win over visiting Reeths-Puffer in game one of their doubleheader on Wednesday.

The right-handed pitcher tossed a complete game allowing just one unearned run while striking out 13.

At the plate, Huffman was 3-3 with a three-run homer in the fourth inning to extend his team's lead to 4-0.

Javanni Johnson got the scoring starting in the second with and RBI double, Landen Thalman added a two-run single in the sixth.

The Rockets lone run came on a fielder choice ground ball to shortstop off the bat of Kadan Edwards in the sixth inning.

Mona Shores went on to win game two 12-0 in five innings.

The Sailors (11-0, 16-2) now lead Reeths-Puffer by three games in the OK Green standings.

The teams are scheduled to meet for one more game Thursday on the Rockets home field.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter