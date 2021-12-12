Hudsonville bounces back with win at East Grand Rapids

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Hudsonville girls basketball team outscored East Grand Rapids 21-3 in the third quarter Saturday on its way to a 61-33 non-conference win.

"I was very pleased," Eagles head coach Casey Glass said. "Obviously not playing on a Friday night and kind of out of the routine a little bit but I thought today coming out in the first half, I don't want to say it was slow but it was two teams really battling. I thought defensively we really picked our energy up in the 2nd half and that's really what the difference was."

The defending state champion Eagles were coming off their first loss of the season on Tuesday night to Midland Dow.

"I think we just played really good as a team," Hudsonville junior Maddie Petroejle said. "After a slow start we just came together and moved the ball really well and we got off to a good start in the 3rd quarter so it was really good to get that win. My teammates do so much to get me the ball and my coaches and everything and I can't thank them enough."

Maddie Petroelje led all scorers with 16 points.

Junior Macy Brown led the Pioneers with 13 points.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter