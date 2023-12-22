HS Hoops Roundup: FHC beats Tri-Unity at Cornerstone

(FOX 17) — Forest Hills Central built an early lead and held on to beat Tri-Unity Christian 56-52 Thursday night in a Blue Division semifinal of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Jonas VanderWoude scored 17 points for the Rangers (6-1) who move on to play NorthPointe Christian in Saturday's championship game.

Wesley Kaman led the Defenders (5-1) with 21 points who will play Plymouth Christian in the consolation game on Saturday.

Zeeland West bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 68-59 win over Holland Christian at the Civic Center.

Senior Lukas Bakker led the Dux (3-1) with 22 points, Orion Yant added 13 and Merritt Alderink had 10.

The Maroons (4-3) were led by Caleb Karston who scored 15 on five three-point field goals.

The Lowell girls built a 16-point lead after three quarters and held on to beat East Kentwood 51-49 at Cornerstone University.

Braxcynn Baker poured in 32 points for the Red Arrows (3-0).

