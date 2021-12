GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Claire Gregwer led Grandville 15 points and 10 rebounds as the Bulldogs won their season opener over visting Thornapple Kellogg on Tuesday 49-33.

Grandville jumped out to an 18-5 lead after the first quarter.

Gracie Rakoaky added 14 points for the Bulldogs.

