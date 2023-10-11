Watch Now
Holland beats Reeths-Puffer to win OK Green tournament

The Dutch score 3 goals after halftime in 4-1 win
Holland boys soccer
The Holland boys soccer team celebrates a goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win against Reeths-Puffer
Holland boys soccer
Posted at 12:06 AM, Oct 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-11 00:06:46-04

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland boys soccer team used a big second half scoring three times to beat visiting Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday night in the OK Green conference championship game.

Holland 4, Reeths-Puffer 1

The Dutch (11-4-5) add the conference tournament title to their regular season conference championship.

Holland now heads to the division two district where it will host Wayland on Thursday at 6pm.

The Rockets (15-4-1) will play in a division one district on Thursday at Jenison against the Wildcats at 6pm.

