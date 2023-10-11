Holland beats Reeths-Puffer to win OK Green tournament

HOLLAND, Mich. — The Holland boys soccer team used a big second half scoring three times to beat visiting Reeths-Puffer on Tuesday night in the OK Green conference championship game.

Holland 4, Reeths-Puffer 1

The Dutch (11-4-5) add the conference tournament title to their regular season conference championship.

Holland now heads to the division two district where it will host Wayland on Thursday at 6pm.

The Rockets (15-4-1) will play in a division one district on Thursday at Jenison against the Wildcats at 6pm.

