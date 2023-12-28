Holiday hoops roundup: Rockford tops West Catholic in battle of unbeatens

(FOX 17) — Rockford beat West Catholic 71-57 on the strength of 30 points from sophomore Sienna Wolfe.

Sienna Wolfe shoots Rockford past West Catholic

The sophomore hit seven three-point goals, five in the second half.

East Kentwood beat Kalamazoo Central 63-26 in the Michigan Hardwood Classic at Romulus.

East Kentwood cruises to win over Kalamazoo Central at the Michigan Hardwood Classic

Muskegon beat Ottawa Hills 74-36 at the Muskegon Hall of Fame Classic.

Muskegon tops Ottawa Hills at the Muskegon HOF Classic

Reeths-Puffer held off a hard charging Coopersville team for a 66-61 win in the Muskegon HOF Classic.

Reeths-Puffer holds on for win over Coopersville at Muskegon HOF Classic

The Rockets were led by Travis Ambrose who scored 26 points and Jaxson Whitaker who scored 21.

Schoolcraft beat Fruitport Calvary Christian 94-48 at the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Schoolcraft routes Fruitport Calvary Christian at Cornerstone Holiday Tournament

