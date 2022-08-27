High school football: Week 1 continues Friday

WXMI — Edwardsburg vs West Catholic

West Catholic does have a new head coach in Landon Grove, but the Falcons are not in a rebuild.

They won nine games in 2021 and returned several players led by Timmy Kloska.

The Falcons took on powerhouse Edwardsburg in week one after the Eddies were undefeated in the 2021 regular season and made it all the way to the semifinals.

West Catholic 28, Edwardsburg 20

West Catholic came out on top, defeating Edwardsburg 28-20.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs Port Huron

Three-time defending state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central kicked off their season at Michigan Stadium Friday afternoon against Port Huron.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central 54, Port Huron 0

A strong start to the 2022 season for the Cougars, who shut out Port Huron 54-0.

More high school football scores:

Lincoln at Mona Shores

Mona Shores started the 2022 season with brand new turf at Sailor Stadium, christening it Friday against Manitowoc Lincoln from Wisconsin.

Mona Shores finished on top in week one, defeating Lincoln 48-20.

Redford Union at Pewamo-Westphalia

The defending Division 7 state champion Pewamo-Westphalia kicked off its season Friday against Redford Union.

Redford Union 26, Pewamo-Westphalia 6

Pewamo-Westphalia fell in its first game of the 2022 season, 26-6 against Redford Union.

Belding at Ionia

Belding and Ionia met in week one for the second straight year Friday, after the Black Knights topped the Bulldogs 34-7 in 2021.

Belding 46, Ionia 14

Belding came out on top, winning 46-14.

Hopkins at Wayland

Hopkins crossed US-131 Friday to take on Wayland in the first meeting between the Vikings and the Wildcats since 2015.

Wayland 42, Hopkins 25

Wayland earned the week one victory with the 42-25 win over Hopkins.

Grand Rapids Christian vs South Christian

Grand Rapids Christian took on South Christian Friday for the Eagles and the Sailors’ third straight week one meeting.

South Christian 42, Grand Rapids Christian 7

A dominating performance by the Eagles who shut out the Sailors 54-0.

Constantine vs Parchment

Constantine and Parchment squared off Friday in a week on conference matchup.

Constantine 44, Parchment 0

A major week one shut out for Constantine, who took the victory 44-0 over Parchment.

Mendon at Martin

Martin hosted Mendon in week one after the Clippers topped the Hornets 28-20 in 2021.

Martin 30, Mendon 28

A close game in Martin, with the Clippers taking the 30-28 victory.

Muskegon Catholic Central vs North Muskegon

Muskegon Catholic Central headed into week one after three straight playoff appearances.

The Crusaders took on North Muskegon Friday, which enters the 2021 season after five straight playoff runs.

Muskegon Catholic Central 24, North Muskegon 22

A close game at Hackley between the Crusaders and the Norsemen with Muskegon Catholic Central taking the 24-22 win.

East Kentwood at Muskegon

Muskegon hosted East Kentwood Friday night, with the Big Reds coming off a 9-2 season in 2021.

After a tough-fought battle, Muskegon will head into week two 1-0 with the 20-14 victory over East Kentwood.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

