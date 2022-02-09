High school basketball roundup: February 8th

(FOX 17) — Kaden Brown, Durral Brooks, and Jack Karasinski combine for 62 points in win over South Christian

GR Catholic 74, South Christian 57

Kent City holds on for win over Holton to take sole possession of first place in the CSAA Silver

Kent City 36 Holton 35

Bella Vallone scores 20 points to lead Sparta to win over Belding in OK Silver battle for first place

Sparta 57, Belding 33

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter