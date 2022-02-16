Watch
High school basketball roundup: February 15th

Grand Haven pulls even atop the OK Red
Posted at 11:13 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:19:09-05

(FOX 17) — Harrison Sorele scores 28 points and Grand Haven beats Rockford 54-51, pulls even with the Rams at the top of the OK Red standings.

Northview snaps 5-game losing streak to Forest Hills Central behind 33 points from Kyler Vanderjagt

Northview 74, Forest Hills Central 64

Unity Christian claims at least a share of the OK Blue with 70-61 win at West Catholic

Unity Christian 70, West Catholic 61

Byron Center gets past Grand Rapids Christian 53-44, Bulldogs clinch at least a share of the OK White title

Byron Center 53, GR Christian 44

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Morning News