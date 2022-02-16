High school basketball roundup: February 15th

(FOX 17) — Harrison Sorele scores 28 points and Grand Haven beats Rockford 54-51, pulls even with the Rams at the top of the OK Red standings.

Grand Haven 54, Rockford 51

Northview snaps 5-game losing streak to Forest Hills Central behind 33 points from Kyler Vanderjagt

Northview 74, Forest Hills Central 64

Unity Christian claims at least a share of the OK Blue with 70-61 win at West Catholic

Unity Christian 70, West Catholic 61

Byron Center gets past Grand Rapids Christian 53-44, Bulldogs clinch at least a share of the OK White title

Byron Center 53, GR Christian 44

