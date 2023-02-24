Watch Now
Hart wins first conference title in 60 years with win over Mason County Central

Pirates improve to 19-0 on the season
FOX 17
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-23 23:08:39-05
The Hart boys basketball program had not won a conference championship since 1963, that changed Thursday night.

The Pirates beat visiting Mason County Central 63-45 to claim the outright West Michigan Conference Rivers division crown.

In the process, Hart (12-0, 19-0) moves into second in district 35 for MPR which would give them a bye in the upcoming tournament.

Teams still have until Saturday to impact the MPR prior to the district draw being finalized.

