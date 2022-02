ROCKFORD, Mich. — The Grandville wrestling team beat Rockford on Wednesday 34-25 win a division one regional championship and advance to team states.

"This group right here that I'm wrestling with, all these guys, this is the best thing I could ever have in my whole entire life," senior Amaris Bush said. "It's a big moment for us. I'm proud of this team. I love every single one of these guys."