Grandville starting new era of boy basketball this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grandville boys basketball team has a new head coach this winter in Desmond Young.

Young spent the last three seasons as the junior varsity coach at Grand Rapids Christian and is excited for this new opportunity.

"For me it's not really pressure," Young said. "I think it's excitement because for the OK Red it's a competitive league, every game is going to be a grind. That's one thing for me I enjoy, I love going to work every single day and I love to bring what I can bring to the kids that I have there."

The Bulldogs opened the season with a win on Tuesday night, 53-49 at Mona Shores.

Senior point guard Brayden Gable led the way with 16 points.

Young said he wants his team to play at a fast pace.

"I'm an up and down guy so we are going to push the tempo," Young added. "I'm a shooting coach so I want us to get up as many shots as possible and we are going to spread the floor as well."

Grandville plays at Forest Hills Northern for game two on Friday night.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

