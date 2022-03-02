Grandville cheer team hopes to carry over momentum created at last year's state finals

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — The high school competitive cheer state finals take place this weekend at the Deltaplex in Grand Rapids.

Grandville is one of the eight teams to qualify in division.

The Bulldogs were second last season, despite being sixth after the second round.

"At a different competition if we're in sixth or something like that we're like it is possible," senior Elyse Friberg said. "So whatever happens Friday, we have potential, we can get back up there. And last year we were just like, let's just have fun with it and we got into second which was really cool."

"Our round one is really good," senior Cece Duffy said. "It's super creative and different. We have just different motions and stuff. our jumps are super high, they're really good."

"I think it's going to be tough," 41st year head coach Julie Smith-Boyd said. "Every school that we're competing against is outstanding. I just really hope that all the training we've put in, they can just go out and feel confident and do their best."

"Just getting that feeling again, having your names be called last. I'm just really excited for that," senior Santana Duffy said. "It's just a feeling like no other."

