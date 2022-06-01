Grandville beats Rockford for 1st regional title, reaches year-long goal

Grandville 11, Rockford 6

The Grandville boys lacrosse team has been pointing toward winning a regional title since it lost to Rockford in last season's title game.

Tuesday night the Bulldogs exacted their revenge and beat the Rams 11-6 to win the school's first ever boys lacrosse regional championship.

"It's unbelievebale," Grandville senior Ross Van Blois said. "We've said this since day one, this was the game that we were looking forward to and we did it. We are going to enjoy it for the rest of this week, it feels amazing but we still have more to do and we got to prepare for that so we are all excited but we are going to move forward, keep it rolling, keep the momentum going."

"This is unexplainable, the feeling that we have," Bulldogs senior Colin Davis. "To be the first team to do that, just have the box we wanted to check our entire high school career, just to be that team is crazy."

Grandville moves on to play Clarkston in the division one state quarterfinals on Friday at Haslett.

