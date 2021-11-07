Watch
Grand Rapids Christian wins 1st boys soccer state title in 20 years

The Eagles beat Brother Rice in division two
Posted at 11:40 PM, Nov 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-06 23:40:21-04

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian beat Brother Rice 2-1 Saturday to claim the division two boys soccer state championship.

The title is the Eagles first since 2001.

"This is my first year on varsity playing with these guys and we haven't won a state championship in 20 years," goalie Xander Scofield said. "We haven't won a regional championship in 20 years and we just pulled something together this year. This feels amazing."

Hans Pruis and Benjamin Kuiper scored the goal for GRC and Scofield made nine saves.

