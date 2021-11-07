Grand Rapids Christian wins 1st boys soccer state title in 20 years

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian beat Brother Rice 2-1 Saturday to claim the division two boys soccer state championship.

The title is the Eagles first since 2001.

"This is my first year on varsity playing with these guys and we haven't won a state championship in 20 years," goalie Xander Scofield said. "We haven't won a regional championship in 20 years and we just pulled something together this year. This feels amazing."

Hans Pruis and Benjamin Kuiper scored the goal for GRC and Scofield made nine saves.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

