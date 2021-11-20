Grand Rapids Christian falls to Notre Dame Prep in semifinals

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Christian volleyball team lost to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 3-1 in a division two state semifinal game on Friday at Kellogg Arena.

The Eagles were led by Evie Doezema who had 29 kills, Alyssa DeVries had 38 assists.

"This is my first year coaching and the girls have embraced me from the very first day and I love them," Eagles head coach Betsy DeVries said. "They are hard workers, they're amazing teammates, amazing students. I could not be more proud of their effort on the court and behavior off the court."

GRC finishes the season at 34-10 after reaching Battle Creek for the fourth consecutive season.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

