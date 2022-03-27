Grand Rapids Catholic Central falls to Williamston in overtime in title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central rallied form 16 down to force overtime before falling to Williamston 68-65 in the division two state championship game on Saturday.

Junior Kaden Brown led all scorers with 33 points, senior Jack Karasinski scored 16 before fouling out in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets were led by Mason Docks who had 27 points, Max Burton scored 23.

The Cougars finish a two year run that saw then go 45-2 with a state championship in 2021.

