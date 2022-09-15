Grand Haven cancels varsity football game Friday at Rockford

(FOX 17) — The Grand Haven at Rockford varsity football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

The Buccaneers have informed the Rams that they do not have enough healthy players to play.

Grand Haven (1-2) is coming off a 42-0 loss to East Kentwood last Friday.

Rockford (3-0) will attempt to find another team to play this week, but given the timing, it is unlikely they will be able to find one.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter