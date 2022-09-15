Watch Now
Grand Haven cancels varsity football game Friday at Rockford

The Buccaneers do not have enough healthy players
Posted at 10:15 PM, Sep 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-14 22:15:06-04

(FOX 17) — The Grand Haven at Rockford varsity football game scheduled for Friday night has been canceled.

The Buccaneers have informed the Rams that they do not have enough healthy players to play.

Grand Haven (1-2) is coming off a 42-0 loss to East Kentwood last Friday.

Rockford (3-0) will attempt to find another team to play this week, but given the timing, it is unlikely they will be able to find one.

