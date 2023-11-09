GR Catholic Central, West Catholic meet in the game of the year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When it comes to winning state championships in football, West Catholic and Grand Rapids Catholic Central have been the top two programs in Michigan the last 13 seasons.

The Falcons and Cougars are set to play Friday night in a division five regional championship matchup of titans.

CC and West have played only once in football the last four seasons, that was a Cougars playoff win in 2021, but this rivalry still runs deep.

"Personally for me, I know most of those kids because I went to Middle School with most of them," Catholic Central senior center Brendan Roehr said. "So that is why it is a big game for me, but it has been kind of seen as a rivalry between our two schools. There is a little bit of smack talk going on between us so it is just always a good feeling going against them."

"I think it is such a big deal because we both are such prestigious programs," Cougars senior right tackle Liam Fox added. "It is going to be a big game and both good teams coming int it. It is a rivalry and knowing that we have to play our best if we want to win and it is just hype because it is a big game."

CC has won ten straight games since a week one loss to Loyola Academy from Chicago, West is still perfect on the season.

Friday's winner will keep their season alive and earn some major bragging rights.

"Just focusing on the goal, not letting the outside distract us," West Catholic senior running back and linebacker Charlie DeBruyn said. "There is going to be a lot of people here, but just focusing on the goal and being with each other and not with the crowd and just focus on the goal of winning."

"It is a huge obviously because of what is at stake," Falcons senior quarterback Alek Wickstom said. "You've got a regional championship, winner of this game is likely going to contend for a state title so just a huge game. Obviously it's a historic rivalry, I haven't really been a part of that, but I am just as hyped up as anyone else on this team for this big game."

Kickoff is set for 7pm Friday night at West Catholic.

