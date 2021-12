GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — East Grand Rapids forward Finley Wielinga scored a power play goal just 3:37 into the game Saturday against Grand Rapids Catholic Central to give the Pioneers an early lead and send hundreds of teddy bears onto the ice.

The Cougars would score the next five goals to win the annual teddy bear toss game, 5-1.

