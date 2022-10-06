Fruitport stuns top-seed Unity Christian in Blue semifinal

Fruitport 2, Unity Christian 1 (SO)

Goalkeeper Justin Laus made a big save in the sixth round of penalty kicks to send Fruitport to a 2-1 upset of top-seeded Unity Christian in the semifinals of the OK Blue conference tournament.

Brody Brown scored a goal early in the second half to tie the game at 1.

The Trojans lost to the Crusaders 5-0 at the end of August.

Fruitport will play Holland Christian in Monday's conference tournament final.

