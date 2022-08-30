Watch Now
Forest Hills Eastern opens OK Gold play with win over Kenowa Hills

The Hawks scored 3 goals in the 1st half
Posted at 11:04 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 23:04:02-04
Forest Hills Eastern 3, Kenowa HIlls 1

Clune Van Andel scored a pair of first half goals and Austin Tucker added one as Forest Hills Eastern beat Kenowa Hills 3-1 Monday in the OK Gold boys soccer opener for both.

Hawks sophomore Bryce VandenBerg had two assists, both on corner kicks, in the win.

FHE (1-0, 2-2-1) travels to Wayland on Thursday.

Kenowa Hills (0-1, 5-1-1) will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Wednesday.

