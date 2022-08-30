Forest Hills Eastern opens OK Gold play with win over Kenowa Hills

Forest Hills Eastern 3, Kenowa HIlls 1
Clune Van Andel scored a pair of first half goals and Austin Tucker added one as Forest Hills Eastern beat Kenowa Hills 3-1 Monday in the OK Gold boys soccer opener for both.
Hawks sophomore Bryce VandenBerg had two assists, both on corner kicks, in the win.
FHE (1-0, 2-2-1) travels to Wayland on Thursday.
Kenowa Hills (0-1, 5-1-1) will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Wednesday.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.