Forest Hills Eastern opens OK Gold play with win over Kenowa Hills

Forest Hills Eastern 3, Kenowa HIlls 1

Clune Van Andel scored a pair of first half goals and Austin Tucker added one as Forest Hills Eastern beat Kenowa Hills 3-1 Monday in the OK Gold boys soccer opener for both.

Hawks sophomore Bryce VandenBerg had two assists, both on corner kicks, in the win.

FHE (1-0, 2-2-1) travels to Wayland on Thursday.

Kenowa Hills (0-1, 5-1-1) will host Grand Rapids Catholic Central on Wednesday.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter