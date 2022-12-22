Forest Hills Eastern boys, girls claim Cornerstone championships

GRADN RAPIDS, Mich. — The Forest Hills Eastern boys team remained undefeated on the season with a 76-56 win over Godwin Heights to claim the Blue Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

Lily Gleason scored a game-high 17 points as the Forest Hills Eastern girls beat Forest Hills Northern 51-45 to win the Blue Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

