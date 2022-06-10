Forest Hills Central set to play familiar foe in lacrosse final

FHC preps for D2 state title game

The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team will look for a fifth state championship in program history Saturday when it takes on Detroit Country in the division two state championship game Howell's Parker Middle School.

"They are a great, talented team, well coached, a bunch of great players, definitely improved since the last time we played them and we have improved as well," FHC senior Jack McNamara said. "We just got to keep our heads down, stay motivated, keep working and hard come out firing on Saturday."

The Rangers beat Country Day 18-10 back on March 30th.

"It was very early in the year," FHC head coach Andy Shira said. "It was pleasing to see how well our defense rotated, helped each other out, communicated on the field so hopefully that will translate again on Saturday and we will get the outcome that we want."

With a win, Forest Hills Central can finish off the first undefeated season in school history, the game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m..

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

