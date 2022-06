FHC 22, Lowell 6

The Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse team beat Lowell 22-6 on Tuesday to win the school's 10th straight regional championship.

The Rangers (18-0) advance to the division two state quarterfinals to play Portage Northern (16-1-1) on Friday at Byron Center.

