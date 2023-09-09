Final play field goal lifts West Catholic over Coopersville

COOPERSVILLE, Mich. — Coopersville hosted West Catholic Friday night in our Blitz week three Game of the Week.

Both the Broncos and the Falcons were 2-0 as divisional play began in the OK conference.

These two were tied at 14 with fewer than five minutes left to play. The Falcons moved the chains to set up sophomore Landon Smith for a 27-yard field goal on the final play of the game— lifting West Catholic to the 17-14 win over Coopersville.

West Catholic 17, Coopersville 14

"About six minutes left, I was talking with one of my teammates...We just looked at each other. We both knew," Landon Smith recalled. "I think we knew it was gonna come down to that."

When asked what was going through his mind while he was standing there before his first field goal attempt in high school, Smith answered, "Don't miss the kick."

"Oh, it took everything. That was a great program. I mean, we came in knowing that, but when we got out here, they were physical...every single play," Charlie DeBruyn said. "It took everything in us. You know, that's a great-coached team, some great players but we just came out with the win 'cause we got the heart."

"It shows where we've grown. I told our kids, like, at halftime, 'hey, we had a very similar experience of this last year, week seven at Fruitport.' I'm like, 'let's use this, let's show that we've learned from that,'" Head Coach Landon Grove said. "What a great opportunity to show that we've grown emotionally to be able to bounce back in a really hostile environment against a really, really good football team."

DeBruyn led the Falcons with 34 carries for 276 yards and a touchdown, while Coopersville's Luke Stanton had three receptions for 65 yards and a TD.

