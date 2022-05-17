FHE, Kenowa to clash for OK Gold baseball supremacy

(FOX 17) — The OK Gold currently has co-leaders in baseball as both Forest Hills Eastern and Kenowa Hills are 15-0 in conference play through five league series.

The Hawks and Knights are scheduled to play a doubleheader at Kenowa Hills on Tuesday and a single game at FHE on Thursday.

Eastern has been seeing stellar play in all aspects of the games this season.

"The offense is doing really well, which makes our pitchers feel confident on the mound, which makes them play well, which makes the defense play well," Eastern senior pitcher and shortstop Evan Parks said. "So we're all doing really well, which is just making everything a lot easier."

"With balance," FHE head coach Ian Hearn said about what has led to his team's success. "We do feel that we have outstanding pitching and really solid defense in our offense has really been shining all season long."

The Hawks (26-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday against Traverse City Central.

"It taught us that when stuff doesn't go our way that we have to still be able to rely on each other and do our specific jobs," senior third baseman Brian Messing said. "When we all do that, good things happen."

Kenowa Hills (21-2) won its first 16 games of the season.

"We've hit the ball very well this year.," Knights head coach Joe Acker said. "Overall as a team we're hitting over .400. I think. Our bats have definitely helped us out when our pitching wasn't as good and we have what I think is a good pitching staff."

Kenowa Hills lost all 3 games to FHE last year and the Knights have not forgotten that.

"Manufacturing runs and keeping it clean on the defense," Kenowa Hills senior outfielder Trevin Laming said. "We had one inning where we had a few errors that gave up a few runs and we just got to clean that up and I'll think we'll be good. We got swept last year so we're hungry this week that's for sure."

"This team, we feed off of momentum," Knights senior pitcher Evan Breuker said. "We feed off of each other and if a guy has a good at bat, it really just feeds off onto the team."

