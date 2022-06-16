Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

FHC scores 3 straight to beat Gull Lake in state semifinal

The Rangers advance to the division 2 state final on Saturday
FHC girls soccer
FOX 17
FHC girls soccer
FHC girls soccer
Posted at 11:01 PM, Jun 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-15 23:01:06-04
FHC 3, Gull Lake 1

After falling behind 1-0, the Forest Hills Central girls soccer team reeled off three unanswered goals to beat Gull Lake 3-1 in a division two state semifinal game Wednesday at Byron Center.

Senior Theryn Hallock scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers early in the second half and added another 20 minutes later.

FHC (19-2-1) advances to play Bloomfield Hills Marian in the state final Saturday at 4 p.m. at Michigan State University.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News