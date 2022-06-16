FHC scores 3 straight to beat Gull Lake in state semifinal

FHC 3, Gull Lake 1

After falling behind 1-0, the Forest Hills Central girls soccer team reeled off three unanswered goals to beat Gull Lake 3-1 in a division two state semifinal game Wednesday at Byron Center.

Senior Theryn Hallock scored the game-winning goal for the Rangers early in the second half and added another 20 minutes later.

FHC (19-2-1) advances to play Bloomfield Hills Marian in the state final Saturday at 4 p.m. at Michigan State University.

