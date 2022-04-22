East Grand Rapids lacrosse team rides big run to win over Forest Hills Northern

East Grand Rapids 13, FH Northern 5

Trailing 3-2 early in the second quarter, the East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team outscored visiting Forest Hills Northern 11-1 over a 32 minute stretch on its way to a 13-5 win on Thursday night.

The Pioneers (5-2) have now won four straight games. The Huskies (5-2) drop their second straight after losing to Detroit Country Day (8-1) on Tuesday.

EGR is scheduled to play at Cranbrook Kingswood (3-3) on Saturday, FHN will travel to Midland to play the Chemics (3-2) on Saturday.