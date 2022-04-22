Watch
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

East Grand Rapids lacrosse team rides big run to win over Forest Hills Northern

Pioneers outscored the Huskies 11-1 over a 32 minute stretch Thursday
EGR lacrosse
FOX 17
EGR lacrosse
EGR lacrosse
Posted at 10:59 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 22:59:37-04
East Grand Rapids 13, FH Northern 5

Trailing 3-2 early in the second quarter, the East Grand Rapids boys lacrosse team outscored visiting Forest Hills Northern 11-1 over a 32 minute stretch on its way to a 13-5 win on Thursday night.

The Pioneers (5-2) have now won four straight games. The Huskies (5-2) drop their second straight after losing to Detroit Country Day (8-1) on Tuesday.

EGR is scheduled to play at Cranbrook Kingswood (3-3) on Saturday, FHN will travel to Midland to play the Chemics (3-2) on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News