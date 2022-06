East Grand Rapids 12, FHC 11

The East Grand Rapids girls lacrosse team built a four-goal second half lead and held off a hard charging Forest Hills Central team for a 12-11 win on Friday.

The regional title is the Pioneers 10th straight.

East Grand Rapids (15-2) will play DeWitt (14-4) in a division two state semifinal next Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Haslett High School

