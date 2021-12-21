Watch
Dominant defense leads West Catholic to win over Forest Hills Central

The Falcons advance to the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament final
the Falcons improve to 5-0
Posted at 6:38 PM, Dec 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-21 18:38:52-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In a matchup of two of the best players in the state, the West Catholic defense stole the show.

The Falcons and Michigan State signee Abbey Kimball beat Theryn Hallock and Forest Hills Central 64-32 in the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament on Tuesday.

Hallock, who is also signed to play at MSU, scored 13 points in the game, the Rangers were led by sophomore Maggie Sneider who scored 15 points.

Kimball scored 11 and as did Anna Ignatoski, Cadence Dykstra scored 10.

