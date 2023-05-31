Watch Now
SportsFOX 17 Blitz

Actions

District tournament roundup: Vicksburg softball gets 35th win, Mona Shores advances in baseball

The WMC girls soccer team tops NPC and West Catholic baseball wins
Jaxon Huffman, Mona Shores baseball
FOX 17
Jaxon Huffman pitches against Grand Haven Tuesday in a division one district game
Jaxon Huffman, Mona Shores baseball
Posted at 11:05 PM, May 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-30 23:06:14-04

(FOX 17) — District tournaments began for baseball and softball team at the high school level on Tuesday and continued in girls soccer.

The Western Michigan Christian girls soccer team beat NorthPointe Christian 1-0 to advance to play host North Muskegon in the final

WMC 1, Northpointe Christian 0

The Vicksburg softball team improved to 35-3 on the season with a district opening win over Paw Paw 11-0

Vicksburg 11, Paw Paw 0

Mona Shores won a baseball district game on its home field over Grand Haven 11-3

Mona Shores 11, Grand Haven 3

West Catholic beat Central Montcalm 8-1 as the Falcons advance to play NorthPointe Christian on Saturday.

West Catholic 8, Central Montcalm 1

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A_Path_Forward_960x720.png

A Path Forward