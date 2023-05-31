District tournament roundup: Vicksburg softball gets 35th win, Mona Shores advances in baseball

(FOX 17) — District tournaments began for baseball and softball team at the high school level on Tuesday and continued in girls soccer.

The Western Michigan Christian girls soccer team beat NorthPointe Christian 1-0 to advance to play host North Muskegon in the final

WMC 1, Northpointe Christian 0

The Vicksburg softball team improved to 35-3 on the season with a district opening win over Paw Paw 11-0

Vicksburg 11, Paw Paw 0

Mona Shores won a baseball district game on its home field over Grand Haven 11-3

Mona Shores 11, Grand Haven 3

West Catholic beat Central Montcalm 8-1 as the Falcons advance to play NorthPointe Christian on Saturday.

West Catholic 8, Central Montcalm 1

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter