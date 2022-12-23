Defense leads Northview to Cornerstone tournament title

Northview 59, Grandville 37

The Northview boys basketball team improved to 5-0 with a 59-37 win over Grandville in the championship game of the Gold Division of the Cornerstone Holiday Tournament.

"It feels good, especially like this is our first championship together," Wildcats junior E.J. Ryans said. "A lot of new guys, last year we were really veteran heavy so it's good to get a championship with new guys around."

The Wildcats, who led 44-19 after three quarters, were led by Ryans who scored 19 points and was named the tournament's most valuable player.

"I think just playing our brand of basketball, our tempo up and down the floor," Northview head coach David Chana said. "We've got a deep bench and getting into there and all these kids getting on the floor. I was excited for us. Still got a lot of room to grow, but we executed."

The Wildcats are scheduled to play Cass Tech next Friday at Ferndale High School in the Motor City Roundabll Classic.

