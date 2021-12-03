Cougars celebrate state title at school assembly

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Catholic football team celebrated their division five football state championship at a school assembly on Friday.

The band played, the cheerleaders got everyone fired up and the trophy was presented to the community.

"I think sometimes people get mixed up and think it is just coaches or it is just players or it is about a certain player or a certain coach and it's really not," Catholic Central head coach Todd Kolster said. "I think if you take that perspective you end up never getting here. I think If you understand that it takes every single person to do something special then you at least got a shot so I think it is really cool to be able to celebrate that together."

For the players, it has been six days since the win over Marine City and what they accomplished has begun to set in.

"A lot of people say it is kind of like a dream come true, I mean we work for it everyday, put in a lot of hard work," senior wide receiver Devin Fridley-Bell said. "You think about it, you dream about it as a young kid so for it to finally happen, we kind of envisioned it, we kind of thought it might happen, we just had to go out there and do it so it definitely feels great."

