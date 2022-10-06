Conference titles, playoff pushes lead week 7 of the Blitz

Ravenna preps for Game of the Week

Ravenna and North Muskegon are each trying to end a conference title drought and will have a chance to do as they meet each other at the top of the West Michigan Conference's Rivers division.

The Bulldogs' last conference title came back in 2001. For the Norse, it has been since 1986 that they won a conference crown.

"Close game, we just play all four quarters, and once the clocks hit zero, hopefully we come out with a win," Ravenna junior slot receiver and cornerback Blake Homoly said about his team playing three games so far this season decided by seven points or less. "It's going to be a hard fought game, down to the last minute."

Last season Ravenna beat North Muskegon twice, 17-6 in the regular season and 7-6 in the first round of the playoffs.

North Muskegon preps for Game of the Week

"There is a lot of motivation," Norsemen senior defensive end and offensive tackle Sam Gallo said. "Since the beginning of the season that is who we have had our eye on. We've been looking forward to this since the first week of summer, our coaches have been talking it up a lot, we've been preparing for a long time."

Unbeaten West Catholic (4-0, 6-0) meets Fruitport (3-1, 4-2) in our game of the week.

The Falcons finish their season against the Falcons, Coopersville (2-2, 4-2) and Unity Christian (4-0, 4-2).

Other games that we are planning to cover on the Blitz include:

Unity Christian (4-0, 4-2) at Holland Christian (2-2, 3-3)

Allendale (1-3, 2-4) at Coopersville (2-2, 4-2)

Reeths-Puffer (3-1, 5-1) at Zeeland West (3-1, 5-1)

Zeeland East (1-3, 1-5) at Mona Shores (4-0, 5-1)

Portage Central (2-2, 2-4) at Portage Northern (2-2, 3-3)

Rockford (4-0, 6-0) at Hudsonville (2-2, 2-4)

East Kentwood (2-2, 3-3) at West Ottawa (1-3, 3-3)

Grandville (2-2, 4-2) at Jenison (1-3, 2-4)

Wayland (2-2, 4-2) vs. South Christian (4-0, 6-0) at East Kentwood

Cedar Springs (2-2, 2-4) at Forest Hills Eastern (3-1, 5-1)

Lawton (2-0, 5-1) at Schoolcraft (1-0, 4-2)

Forest Hills Central (4-0, 6-0) at Greenville (0-4, 1-5)

Hopkins (4-0, 5-1) at Sparta (2-1, 3-3)

Cadillac (4-2) at Belding (6-0)

The Blitz airs at 10:55 p.m. on Friday night with 40 minutes of highlights, reaction and analysis.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter