Conference championships are on the line on week 8 of the Blitz

(FOX 17) — South Christian (5-0, 6-1) visits Grand Rapids Catholic Central (5-0, 6-1) in the game of the week for week eight of the high school football season.

The winner will get no worse than a share of the OK Gold championship with just one week remaining in the regular season.

The Sailors won this game in week six last season and both of these programs know how to play in big games like this.

"Pressure, yeah, but I would also say excitement is the right word," South Christian senior wide receiver and cornerback Jake Vermaas said. "Just ready for the moment, I think players like me and Carson (Vis) kind of thrive off the big moment. I think there is a lot of excitement and ready to go and showcase what we can do."

While South is the reigning conference champion, CC wants it back, the Cougars won the OK Gold title in 2020 and 2021.

"Especially after not winning conference last year, one of our big goals is to win conference," Catholic Central senior running Kellen Russell-Dixon said. "Not really focusing on it too much, just doing what we have to do, just get the job done."

Rockford (5-0, 7-0) heads to Grandville (5-0, 6-1) in the Blitz Battle with the winner taking at least a share of the OK Red title.

The Rams have won 30 straight regular season games, their last loss came at Grandville in week eight of the 2019 season.

Other games we are planning to cover on the Blitz Friday night include:



Lawton (3-0, 6-1) at Saugatuck (2-0, 7-0)

Constantine (3-0, 6-1) at South Haven (3-0, 5-2)

Lansing Sexton (6-0, 7-0) at Portland (6-0, 7-0)

Portage Central (5-0, 6-1) at Kalamazoo Central (1-4, 2-4)

Central Montcalm (2-3, 3-4) at Newaygo (2-3, 3-4)

Zeeland West (4-1, 6-1) at Mona Shores (4-1, 5-2)

Reeths-Puffer (3-2, 5-2) at Zeeland East (3-2, 5-2)

Hudsonville (2-3, 4-3) at Jenison (1-4, 1-6)

East Grand Rapids (4-1, 6-1) at Byron Center (4-1, 6-1)

Forest Hills Central (4-1, 6-1) at Lowell (3-2, 5-2)

Forest Hills Northern (3-2, 5-2) at Northview (2-3, 4-3)

Allendale (3-2, 5-2) vs. Unity Christian (2-3, 3-4) at Hudsonville

Saranac (2-2, 4-3) at Pewamo-Westphalia (4-0, 6-1)

Otsego (2-3, 2-5) at Paw Paw (5-0, 7-0)

Hart (3-1, 6-1) at Hesperia (0-4, 1-6)

Centreville (4-3) at Muskegon Catholic Central (4-3)

St. Johns (3-4) at Ionia (3-4)

